Leicester v Napoli – Preview, Team News, Odds, Where To Watch

Leicester City kick-off their 2021/22 UEFA Europa League campaign when they host Napoli for the first of six Group C clashes for the club on Thursday night.

Leicester will be looking to get off to a good start in the competition when they come up against Luciano Spalletti’s side who are currently unbeaten in Serie A.

Brendan Rodgers’ squad has no new injuries for the clash and the Northern Irish manager has provided updates on those reganing their fitness at the club.

Speaking from inside the King Power Centre at LCFC Training Ground on Wednesday, Rodgers provided an update on the condition of his Leicester squad.

Defenders Wesley Fofana (fibula) and James Justin (ACL) are the only long-term absentees at the club.

“We’re looking very good on the injury front,” the manager explained. “Most of the guys, apart from Wesley and James, are available or there to be in the squad.

“It’s such an important period because of the proximity of games. You’re going to need your players. Whichever team I put out, I look to get a positive result.”

Nampalys Mendy is also suffering from an injury with an unknown return date.

Their opponents, Napoli, are missing several key figures of their squad, including goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Full-back Mario Rui could be fit to feature for the side tonight while fellow left-back Faouzi Ghoulam will miss out.

Diego Demme has been sidelined with a knee injury since a friendly match in July while Slovakian Stanislav Lobotka will miss the Europa League clash after returning from the international break with an injury.

Lineups

Leicester City – Predicted (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Tielemans, Ndidi; Iheanacho, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Napoli – Predicted (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian, Zambo Anguissa; Politano, Elmas, Inisgne, Osimhen.

Odds

Leicester 7/5

Draw 5/2

Napoli 21/10

Where To Watch

Leicester – Napoli will be available to watch on BT Sport 2 with kick-off scheduled for 8 pm.

