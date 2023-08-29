MLS betting tips: Who has the most chance to win the upcoming season

The MLS may not have as big a following as the Premier Division or the Premier League, but it still draws in a lot of fans from Ireland.

After a hiatus of a month or so, the 2023 MLS season is about to kick back into gear. The league has been on a break as teams have competed in the Leagues Cup, with Inter Miami impressing as Lionel Messi continues to dominate and have no trouble scoring.

However, while things have been exceptional on the pitch in this cup competition for the club, they have been very poor in the league. Even with the Argentine wizard in their team, they are unlikely to pull up any trees and win the MLS Cup by qualifying for the postseason. Although never say never with the FIFA World Cup winner – and Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – in the side; a mantra some bookmakers appear to be following with the latest odds available.

Fans who have been eagerly awaiting the return of the 2023 MLS season as a potential wagering opportunity can get an early look at the betting odds on the football and see if there is any value to be had in placing your bets early.

Let’s take a look at which teams have the best chances of winning this season.

FC Cincinnati

According to the latest odds that are available, FC Cinncinatiappear to be the team to be the favorites to win the 2023 MLS. The team sits handsomely at the top of the Eastern Conference, although they are the best team in the league according to the statistics that matter.

Managed by Pat Noonan, the Orange and Blue have managed to accumulate a total of 51 points. This is eight more than the New England Revolution (second in the East), and ten more points than new boys St. Louis City SC (top of the West in their first season in the MLS). FC Cincinnati has managed 15 wins on the season, with St. Louis having 13, while being one of the best at keeping the goals out. They have conceded just 25 in 23 games, with Nashville SC (22) and the Seattle Sounders (23) the only teams to have conceded fewer at this stage of the campaign.

Tough games are still left to be played, but with the team in good shape and having been able to exert dominance after losing just two games all season thus far, it is hardly a surprise that they are the favorites.

Los Angeles FC

LAFC are thought to be the biggest contenders to challenge FC Cincinnati for the 2023 MLS title, with the club also in good shape. They are second in the Western Conference at the moment, having managed to amass 37 points from their 23 fixtures played. They are four points behind St. Louis City, but with the top eight from each conference going through to the postseason, they just need to keep going as they are before going into overdrive.

They are favored by many as they have experience of going all the way. The club, managed by Steve Cherundolo, where champions last season after finishing top of the West and then going on to defeat everyone in their path to win the MLS Cup.

If there is any cause of concern if wagering on the Black and Gold, it is the fact that they can be rather up and down. They may have won more than they have lost or drawn (ten victories), but they have struggled at times. They have drawn seven and lost six times in the current campaign. They have scored 34 times which, while is good in the West, pales in comparison to those in the East, and have conceded just 25 (one of the best in the MLS). This may provide some concern for those wondering whether to wager on them.

Who else could challenge?

Thankfully, the MLS is not a two-team race each year, with it possible to see several franchises each have the opportunity to win. The format of the league allows this to happen, as teams will only need to finish inside the top eight of their respective conference before going through the postseason, which features a knockout round. This makes it free for any team of the 16 to qualify to win.

With this in mind, the Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami are among those listed. It is hard to look beyond FC Cincinnati at the moment, but with so much football still to be played, and with Messi doing his magic, it will be very interesting to see how the MLS playoffs look, as this could be rather telling about who may go on to win the 2023 MLS season.

