Liam Scales has been called up for Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers

Celtic defender Liam Scales has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the matches against Azerbaijan and Qatar
The 23-year old defender has been called up in place of Swansea City defender Ryan Manning who had to withdraw from the squad with injury.
Scales linked up with the squad before departure to Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday and will be available for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier on Saturday, October 9 as well as the international friendly against Qatar on Tuesday, October 12.
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has also spoken in a press conference about the recent news that striker Callum Robinson has chosen not to be vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus.
When asked if he would drop the player due to this, Kenny thought that it would be ‘radical’ and said he would not at this time.
Speaking to the press Robinson, explained his decision: “It’s obviously annoying that I’ve caught it twice but I haven’t been vaccinated. Further down the line I could change my mind and want to do it, but at this moment in time I haven’t been vaccinated.”
🗣"Everyone has that choice."
Callum Robinson has revealed he has not yet been vaccinated against COVID 19. pic.twitter.com/jc3DldzBsk
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 6, 2021
Republic of Ireland Squad v Azerbaijan / v Qatar
Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).
Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Liam Scales (Celtic).
Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jason Knight (Derby County).
Attackers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).
Liam Scales called up to the Ireland squad. What a player 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/36UGZ1EFVQ
— Conor (@srfconor) October 7, 2021
