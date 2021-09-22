Liverpool Debutants Impress In Comfortable Win Over Norwich

1 total views, 1 views today

The three debutants on the night – Conor Bradley, Kaide Gordon and Tyler Morton – all impressed in the third round of the Carabao Cup against Norwich City as Liverpool put three past the struggling Canaries.

Takumi Minamino scored four minutes into the game and added another early in the second half before Divock Origi killed the tie with a third for the side while left-back Kostas Tsimikas was instrumental throughout.

However, it was the Redmen’s young guns that caught the eye on their big nights as the trio seamlessly slotted into the system that Liverpool use.

Northern Irish right-back Conor Bradley was adept at making use of the right half-space in between the midfield and the right flank.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is known for making use of this area of the pitch when providing support in attack.

Bradley’s time in the Liverpool academy and with the Northern Irish senior side showcases his ability to join the midfield and help sustain pressure on the opposition.

However, the Tyrone native gave away a penalty towards the end of the first half but Kelleher, who hails from the same island, made sure the debutant’s mistake was not costly.

Summer signing Ibrahima Konate also helped the 18-year-old in his first game for the senior team, often occupying the right flank to cut out counter-attacks.

Kaide Gordon, born in 2004, made his anticipated debut at Carrow Road on the right wing and linked up well with Bradley.

Gordon worked hard and did well on the back to force his way into spaces and create goalscoring opportunities.

He was the only member of the front three that did not get himself a goal but it was not for lack of trying on the night the former Derby County player became Liverpool’s fifth youngest-ever player at 16 years and 351 days.

Liverpool leaked counter-attacks in the first-half as the midfield that looked like it lacked a defensive presence on paper lacked a defensive presence.

Neither of the three starting midfielders were objectively bad and all added something to the Liverpool attack but a natural six was needed.

Step up Tyler Morton for his first 45 minutes under Jurgen Klopp – Naby Keita went the other way after picking up what appeared to be a minor muscle injury.

Morton was given lots of time and space on the ball by the hosts and did well with it as he became the assured presence that calmed the eight-time league cup winners’ midfield.

The U23 star made 31 passes while only taking 39 touches and also helped in defence, filling in for those who had left a space in the back four.

On a night that could have been so unspectacular for Liverpool, one cannot help but feel impressed by the seamless integration the youngsters had into the senior side’s style of play.

