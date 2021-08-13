Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk Signs New Contract

1 total views, 1 views today

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has signed a new long-term contract with the club that runs until 2025.

The centre-back put pen to paper at Anfield on Friday morning and committed his future to the club.

Van Dijk has spent three-and-a-half years at the club, joining the side from Southampton in January 2018 for £75 million.

Asked how it felt to have inked the fresh terms, Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com: “Amazing. It is something to be very proud of, that I am very proud of, that my wife and my kids are very proud of and obviously my agency.

“All the hard work we’ve put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool. I’m delighted, very happy and proud.”

Van Dijk has been an established figure in the side’s defence and has made 130 appearances for the club.

In that time, the defender has scored 13 times for Liverpool and has picked up winner’s medals in the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Individually, he was voted the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and UEFA Defender of the Season for 2018-19, while he finished second in the 2019 Ballon d’Or and The Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2019.

“Since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my teammates and the staff, that I could be a very important member of this football club,” Van Dijk continued.

“It has been going well; unfortunately last season for me personally has been a season to forget, to learn from and take with me, but I have enjoyed my time here and will keep enjoying it in the next couple of years altogether with all of you.”

Van Dijk is currently working his way back to full fitness after knee surgery last October curtailed his 2020-21 season prematurely.

The 30-year-old heads into the new campaign – which begins on Saturday for the Reds at Norwich City – with a full pre-season under his belt and three friendly runouts.

Van Dijk said: “I feel good. Obviously [they were] friendlies, you get your match fitness up, get into repetitions of doing things again and again.

“I feel like I am ready for the weekend, so we’ll see what the manager decides. It is going to be a totally different atmosphere and mindset for me personally as well. It is something we fight for, for the points, and hopefully we can get a positive result out of it.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com