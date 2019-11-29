Liverpool set to play GAA games at Anfield

Furthermore, Liverpool look set to host GAA games after they said they would love to host GAA games at the World renowned Anfield. The news comes after the club revealed they have plans to upgrade the stadium.

They plan on increasing the capacity by 7,000 which would mean the stadium would be able to have 61,000. According to RTE Sport the Merseysiders are also planning on hosting concerts as well as Gaelic Games and American Football. Liverpool had planning permission in place for the stadium to just have an increase of 4,800.

The upgrade will cost around 60 million pounds. The main stand at Anfield was paid for using a loan of 115 million from Fenway Sports Group. Speaking about the new ground Liverpool CEO Andy Hughes said. “We are looking at an extra 7,000 seats in the Anfield Road, the old planning application was for 4,800”. He continued, “There is a limited amount of space if you look at the constraints of the site and the Anfield stadium itself and we have spent a long period of time trying to figure out the best design and how we could get more capacity into the stand.”

Moreover, he added, The plans for the proposed Anfield Road Stand expansion include exploring the opportunity for permanent permission to hold concerts and other major events at Anfield. This will be including other sporting events such as Gaelic games and American football outside of the matchday calendar.”

However, according to Belfast Live.com, the GAA have played down any matches been held at Anfield. A spokesperson told the Independent.ie that no plans or discussions had taken place between the Premier League and the GAA. It is not yet sure whether Liverpool will host the GAA games or not.

Liverpool have had an excellent season and if form continues then they should win the Premier League.