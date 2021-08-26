Liverpool To Face Norwich In R3 Of Carabao Cup

9 total views, 9 views today

Liverpool have been drawn to face Norwich City in round three of the 2021/22 Carabao Cup after the conclusion of the round two fixtures.

The third round draw was made on Wednesday evening with 32 teams involved in it, 60 less than the competition had in the beginning.

The third-round ties will take place in the week commencing September 20, which is after the first international break of the year.

Liverpool will travel to Carrow Road for the second time in a handful of games to face Norwich City.

Norwich thrashed Bournemouth 6-0 at home in the second round and will be hoping to pull off an upset to reach the fourth round.

Debutant Christos Tzolis scored a brace and assisted two further goals in the rout while American Josh Sargeant scored twice and assisted one on the night.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke made 10 changes after his side’s heavy defeat to Manchester City.

However, Farke was quick to put a stop to any overreactions after the victory.

He said: “It is important that you deliver a good performance, but we also have to be a bit careful.

“This was a game on Championship level, top Championship level, and it proves that if we played there then we would probably romp the league again.

“But the Premier League is a different animal and I have to make sure I don’t throw some lads too early into the cold water.”

The sides recently met on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds running out 3-0 victors.

Mohamed Salah and Bobby Firmino got on the scoresheet that day and some Alisson heroics kept the sheet clean but the three stars are not expected to line out for Liverpool in the tie.

Klopp tends to rotate his side for cup fixtures and it is believed that he will do the same for this years instalment of the EFL Cup.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com