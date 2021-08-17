Liverpool Youngster Woodburn Set For Loan Exit

7 total views, 7 views today

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn is set to spend another year away from Merseyside to gain experience – this time at Scottish Premiership club Hearts of Midlothian, according to Goal.

Woodburn has only made 11 appearances for Liverpool’s senior side since 2016 and has spent time on loan in the lower tiers of English football.

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute in the Premier League giants’ victory over Norwich City on the opening weekend.

The Liverpool academy product has not played for the side since the 2017/18 season when he played for the final minutes of the season against Brighton.

He became the side’s youngest-ever goalscorer (17 years 45 days) against Leeds United in the EFL Cup in his second appearance for the club but has not been able to break into Klopp’s side.

Woodburn has several suitors for a loan move in places like Croatia and Denmark but the Scottish side are the ones leading the race for the player.

Woodburn has a year left on his contract with Liverpool and wants to play regular football this season.

The winger has previously spent time on loan at Sheffield United, Oxford United and Blackpool in the second and third-tiers of English football.

The prospect failed to make an impression with the Blades and a fractured foot brought a premature end to a promising loan spell with Oxford.

He spent four months on loan at former Liverpool U23 boss Neil Critchley’s Blackpool and got minutes under his belt but failed to make an impact during his time there as he contracted Covid-19.

The Welsh international was part of Liverpool’s pre-season squad and performed well when called upon but will find it hard to break into a team where the midfield depth is large and the forwards have world-class ability if he stays.

A move to Hearts grants him the opportunity that he desires.

