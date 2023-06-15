Liverpool’s first six fixtures for the highly anticipated 2023/2024 Premier League season have been revealed.

After failing to qualify for the next season’s Champions League, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad faces an intriguing opener against Chelsea. This clash, scheduled for 13 August at 16:30 BST, will mark Mauricio Pochettino’s first competitive match in charge as Chelsea’s new manager, adding an extra layer of excitement to the encounter.

Following their showdown at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool returns to Anfield for their second fixture on 19 August, hosting Bournemouth. This home advantage will provide an opportunity for Klopp’s men to kick-start their campaign on familiar turf and secure three valuable points.

August draws to a close with Liverpool hitting the road to face Newcastle United on 26 August. The away fixture poses a challenge for the Reds as they aim to maintain their winning momentum. However, Klopp’s tactical prowess and the team’s resilience will be put to the test against a spirited Newcastle side.

As September rolls in, Liverpool returns to Anfield on 2 September to take on Aston Villa. The home support will undoubtedly fuel the team’s determination to claim victory in front of their passionate fans. The clash promises to be an enthralling encounter between two formidable teams.

On 16 September, Liverpool faces a trip to Molineux Stadium to battle Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves have proven to be a tough opponent in recent seasons, and Klopp will have to devise a strategic game plan to secure a positive result away from home.

Liverpool concludes their first six matches with a home fixture against West Ham United on 23 September. Anfield will be buzzing with anticipation as fans hope to witness their beloved team’s triumph against a challenging West Ham side.

It’s important to note that the dates and times mentioned are subject to change, pending the announcement of TV schedules for matches beyond the opening weekend. Fans are advised to stay updated for any revisions to the fixtures.

As Liverpool prepares for an exciting season ahead, these initial fixtures provide an intriguing glimpse into the challenges and opportunities that await Jurgen Klopp and his talented squad. Supporters eagerly await the start of the Premier League campaign, hoping to see their team overcome adversity and reclaim their position among the elite clubs of English football.

