Manchester City Defender Stones Extends Contract To 2026

1 total views, 1 views today

Manchester City FC defender John Stones has extended his contract with the club until 2026.

The 27-year-old has already spent five years at the club after joining from Everton for £50 million in 2016.

Stones’ career at City before last season was filled with individual highs and lows but a stellar season at the back alongside Portuguese centre-half Ruben Dias has seen fans’ opinions of him change.

His 22 appearances in the league garnered 13 clean sheets and the Barnsley native was a key piece in Manchester City’s run to the UEFA Champions League final.

His performances in the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain defined a fantastic season for the centre-half.

His form across his 35 appearances for the Citizens earned Stones a call-up to the English international setup.

Stones started every game for Gareth Southgate’s side as they went on a run to the final, falling at the last hurdle to Italy in Wembley.

He has made 168 appearances for Manchester City at the time of writing and has won every trophy in domestic football in England while at the club.

The England international has three Premier Leagues, two League Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields to his name.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Stones said. “I love being part of this squad. There are so many quality players here and I know we can continue winning trophies, which is my main focus.

“Working with the manager is a dream – he has taught me so much about the game and I feel like I learn something new every single day.

“The success we’ve had in the last four years has been incredible. To be a part of it has been a dream come true and I just want to continue winning.

“This is the best place for me to play my football and fulfil my ambitions.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com