Milan v Liverpool – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

Liverpool travel to Milan for their final UEFA Champions League group game of the season against a side who sit third in the table with one win to their name.
Liverpool have already progressed to the next stage, the last 16, as group winners – doing so after winning their first four games in the group stage for the first time in their history.
They can improve upon history further with a 100% record on the line tonight – a win will grant them maximum points from what was dubbed ‘the group of death’ before the competition started.
Milan, on the other hand, are trying to get their season back into top gear after faltering recently in their domestic league, Serie A.
They sit first but results have only improved recently – however, they sit third in the European group.
A win over Atletico Madrid in their last outing saved their chances of qualifying for the last 16 – a win at home to their great rivals, on top of there being a draw in Porto’s match with Atletico Madrid, will confirm that.
Weekend hero Divock Origi is set to be involved for Liverpool after his goal against Wolves on Saturday.
However, vice-captain James Milner will miss out through suspension.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the side fielded by Liverpool will be a rotated one.
AC Milan, meanwhile, are set to be without Ante Rebic, Alessandro Plizzari, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria and Olivier Giroud for the 8 pm GMT kick-off.
Teams
Milan – Predicted (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Theo; Bennacer, Kessié; Messias, Diaz, Saelemakers; Ibrahimovic.
Liverpool – Predicted (4-3-3): Kelleher; Williams, Matip, Konaté, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Minamino, Origi, Mané.
Odds
Ac Milan 11/10
Draw 27/10
Liverpool 21/10
Where To Watch
The game will be available to watch on RTÉ 2 from 7:30 pm and LiveScore.