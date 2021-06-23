Irish Footballer Nathan Collins close to €14m move to Burnley

Irish U21 footballer, Nathan Collins, has impressed Sean Dyche enough to warrant a €14m bid to bring him to the Premier League

Collins is a 20-year-old central defender who has spent the last three seasons at Championship side Stoke City.

The young Dubliner has had admires from the Premier League for a while now. The Burnley manager has already had a €5m bid in January rejected.

There were also links with Werder Bremen and Manchester United in 2019 and Arsenal, Leicester, and Chelsea in 2020.

Unfortunately, Collins fractured a bone in his left foot near the end of this season. This ruled him out of making his Ireland debut in the friendlies against Hungary and Andorra.

If the Burnley sale were to sell him, that would make Collins the most expensive Stoke graduate in their history.

Burnley have agreed a fee with Stoke in the region of 12 million pounds for Nathan Collins Source : John Percy @TeleFootball pic.twitter.com/y5xf4KnMGA — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) June 22, 2021

Is Nathan Collins worth the price tag?

Football talent seems to run deep in the Collins family with his father, Dave, playing for Liverpool and Oxford United. His brother, Eamonn, also played League of Ireland football with UCD and Waterford.

Collins was made captain this season standing out in League Cup victories over Premier League teams, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Standing at 6’4’’ he could be the perfect inclusion in Dyche’s defensively strong team.

The young man has proved to be an aerial threat as well, scoring two goals in 22 appearances in the Championship this year.

Some of the Premier League ‘Big Six’ have been trying to lure James Tarkowski away from Burnley and Dyche may be in need of a replacement

Manager Michael O’Neill saw the youngster as a vital part of his team and now he could be an important part of Burnley’s Premier League future.

Nathan Collins in the Championship this season: ✅22 games

✅2 goals

✅1 assist

✅1.3 tackles won per 90

✅1.4 interceptions per 90

✅3 clearances per 90

✅3.1 aerials won per 90

✅13 blocked shots Already wanted by many EPL clubs. Big potential. The future of Irish football. — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) March 19, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com