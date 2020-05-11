Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

BBC Sport that Premier League clubs are facing a refund of £340 million to domestic and international broadcaster if the season resumes, that’s including behind closed doors.

The Premier League met on Monday to discuss an initiative called Project Restart. BBC also report that playing games at neutral grounds were also discussed. The reasoning behind the request for refund is due to matches not taking place as expected, without fans and different times than scheduled. The Chief Executive of the Premier League, Richard Masters said previously in April that the Premier League would lose £1bn.

Masters said on Monday that the Premier League were able to update all the clubs. He stated, “We were able to update our clubs today on our situation with broadcasters, which is obviously confidential”. He continued, “Whatever happens, there’s going to be significant loss of revenue for clubs. That is inevitable.”

The Chief Executive said discussions were ongoing between clubs, government, police and ground safety officials. He said that not all clubs agreed to playing games at neutral grounds agreement. He said, “Everybody would prefer to play at home and away if at all possible, and it’s clear to see some clubs feel more strongly about that than others,”. BBC Report that two weeks ago, the idea of playing games were put to clubs. These were met by rejections from Watford, Aston Villa and Brighton.

There are several more meetings scheduled over the coming days and weeks to determine what will be done. On Wednesday, the PFA League Managers association will meet members regarding medical protocols. The next Premier League meeting takes place on May 18th. On this same day Premier League players will be allowed to return to group training under strict social distancing rules. A week later, May 25th, UEFA have said is the deadline for plans for restarting seasons.

The question on whether the league will return on June 12th was put to Masters in which he replied, “I think it’s too early for us to talk about it. We want to remain in step with government and the authorities. And we want to remain in step with the mood of football supporters.

It remains to be seen what will happen. Although, it is looking like Premier League officials are trying to get the sport back up and running in mid June.

Video: Sky Sports Football