As football has adapted to allow broadcasting of as many games as possible, and with a jam-packed schedule of Premier League fixtures, kick-off times and days are now incredibly varied. But, what kick-off time works best for which teams?

Half-way through the 2020/2021 Premier League campaign, and it is already being touted as one of the most unpredictable in history. With seemingly every matchday resulting in at least one upset, 888 Sport has exacted some method behind the madness, through their Perfect Timings campaign.

The extensive research from 888 Sport brings to light the patterns and consistencies developing in each club’s results, from Villa’s mid-week curse to Burnley’s winless Saturdays. LUFC and Palace take each other on tonight with neither winning previous Monday matches.

Many football fans questioned the impact that empty stadiums would have on results, and it seems it’s been a big one, with 6 teams boasting a better away record, than home.

While Champions, Liverpool haven’t been quite the formidable force of last season, they still remain unbeaten on a Saturday since relegated Watford put 3 past them at Vicarage Road in December 2019. Title challengers Man City hold an equally daunting record, having not lost a 3pm fixture since 2018, when Andros Townsend’s wonder strike sank Pep’s side.

At the other end of the scale, relegation battling Sheffield United have failed to pick up a point on a Saturday since they beat Frank Lampard’s Chelsea 3-0 at Bramall Lane last July.

