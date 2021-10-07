8 total views, 8 views today

Jack Wilshere is back training with Arsenal.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is back training with the club as Arsenal support him with his uncertain future in the sport.

Wilshere made his senior Arsenal debut at the age of 16 back in 2008, where he spent 10 years before leaving the club to join West Ham United for two years.

He has suffered from injuries throughout his career, with his last stint being a short term training effort with Serie B outfit Como last month.

The now 29-year-old has been a free agent since his contract with Bournemouth expired at the end of last season.

When asked about Wilshere’s current predicament and rather or not Arsenal would welcome the player back, stating; ”the door is always open”.

After that statement, Wilshere is currently training with the under-23s at the club’s London Colney training centre.

Hey, @JackWilshere 👋❤️ We're helping Jack prepare and train for his next step, while he continues to do his coaching badges pic.twitter.com/KI41WlTNdx — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 7, 2021

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the club’s official website;

“What you should believe is that we want to help Jack prepare for his next stage, physically, mentally,”.

“He wants to do his coaching badges again and we are prepared to fulfil all the needs that he wants. That is basically the idea and it is no further than that.

“I am very happy to have him back.

“We had a conversation with Jack and understand the needs that he has, the period that he is going through and I think everyone at the club agreed it was the right moment to help him.

“We sat down with him and we listened to what he wanted to do and what stage he is and we are prepared to do anything we can to help him.

“He is going to be training sometimes with us. He is going to be around the place. He is going to be continuing his coaching badges that he is very interested in.

“(We will) try to get him fit, try to get his experiences across to our players, our young players, our academy and I think it is a great influence to have around.”

However, when asked rather or not the club would be interested in re-signing the player, Arteta played down any chances.

