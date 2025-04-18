Racing Home For Easter Festival at Cork Racecourse this weekend

Cork Racecourse, Mallow, is the venue for a three-day racing festival this Easter weekend.

The southern racetrack will host its Racing Home For Easter Festival with racing starting on Saturday with an all flat card, while Easter Sunday and Easter Monday will be days for National Hunt followers.

The weekend highlights takes place on Sunday with the Bar One Racing Easter Handicap Hurdle and the Grade 3 Michael O’Sullivan Chase, named in honour of the popular Lombardstown native. In 2018 Michael O’Sullivan rode his first winner at Cork Racecourse, Mallow, aboard the Wilcosdiana trained by his uncle, Eugene O’Sullivan.

Bar One Racing Easter Handicap Hurdle

Among the 16 runners for the Bar One Racing Easter Handicap Hurdle is the Desmond Kenneally-trained Pray Tell. A winner of the Grade 3 Singletons SuperValu Stayers Novice Hurdle in December, Pray Tell was last seen in Grade 1 company, and will aim to record another memorable victory at Kenneally’s local racecourse.

The Big Doyen is another notable runner in the €45,000 showpiece over two miles and three furlongs. The eight-year-old is set to have his first start since moving to trainer Declan Queally. Top owner J.P. McManus is represented by the Colm Murphy-trained Goraibhmaithagat, and January winner Well Dressed, for Eddie and Patrick Harty.

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Gavin Cromwell has Addragoole and the consistent Tonaghneave Well in the race.

Waterford handler Henry de Bromhead, who won the race last year with Lucky Zebo, relies on previous Cork winner Arctic Bresil. The Ross O’Sullivan-trained Natural Look, and John McConnell’s West Away are also previous winners at the Mallow track.

Grade 3 Michael O’Sullivan Chase

Last year’s winner, Asterion Forlonge, heads the runners for the Grade 3 Michael O’Sullivan Chase, going to post at 3.57pm.

Champion handler Willie Mullins also has Mister Policeman among the five-runner field. Gordon Elliott’s Fll Dor, Lonesome Boatman from the Seán Allen yard, and Charles Coakley’s Hascoeur Clermont are the other runners in the 3 miles 100 yards contest.

Starting times

Racing at Cork Racecourse, Mallow, on Saturday will start at 1.25pm with an eight race flat card which features the Easter Festival April 19th-21st Handicap.

Sunday’s eight-race jumps programme will commence at 1.12pm. Easter Monday’s will see the first of eight jumps races go to post at 1.15pm.

Further details are available on the Cork Racecourse website.

