Mr Policeman wins Michael O'Sullivan Chase at Cork Racecourse
Mr Policeman wins Michael O’Sullivan Chase at Cork Racecourse

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Mr Policeman and J.J. Slevin win the Grade 3 Michael O'Sullivan Chase at Cork today. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Mr Policeman (7/2) won the Grade 3 Michael O’Sullivan Chase at Cork Racecourse, Mallow, on Sunday.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden this afternoon by J.J. Slevin, the son of Triple Threat ran out a seven length victor of the race named in honour of the late Lombardstown, Co Cork rider.

Interestingly, Mr Policeman was one of the winners Michael O’Sullivan had at the same meeting in 2023 when riding a first career treble on the card that day.

This afternoon, another Closutton representative, Asterion Forlonge (4/5 favourite), last year’s winner of the race, started as marker leader. He led the field from early doors, but unshipped jockey Seán O’Keeffe at the second-last fence.

 

Fil Dor, who tracked the race leader Asterion Forlonge for most of the journey, claimed the runner-up spot under Danny Gilligan.

Hascoeur Clermont was third home at a price of 50/1, 32 lengths behind the Gordon Elliott-trained second placer. Lonesome Boatman (11/1), from the Seán Allen yard, was last of the four finishers, another 18 lengths back.

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
