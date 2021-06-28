Rafa Benitez threathened with banner subject to Everton Appointment

By
Kevin Ruddy
-
0
3

Looming Everton manager Rafa Benitez has been subject to a threatening banner near his family home in Liverpool.

Merseyside police are now investigating the incident, with further information ongoing.

“We can confirm police are investigating reports of a threatening banner at a location in Caldy today, Monday 28 June,” a Merseyside Police statement read.

“At around 7 am, it was reported that a banner made from bedsheets had been placed over a wall and bushes on a residential driveway, with wording which is thought to target football manager Rafa Benitez.

“If anyone has information about who produced the banner or helped to put it up, please let us know as soon as possible.”

Numerous images were uploaded on social media platforms Twitter and Facebook showing the banner, placed outside the Spaniard’s residence, reading ‘We know where you live, don’t sign’.

 

Benitez is on the verge of being the next Everton manager this week, replacing Carlo Ancelotti who left for Real Madrid.

The 61-year-old has been dismissive of Everton in the past, referring to them in 2007 prior to a game against Everton as a ”small club”, something that did not go down too well from the blue half of Merseyside.

His six-year stint from 2004-2010 as manager of rivals Liverpool has caused outrage amongst Evertonians, who are unhappy with the potential appointment.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here