Galway Senior Football and Hurling Managers to Continue in Their Roles

Galway GAA has announced that Padraig Joyce, the Senior Football Manager, and Henry Shefflin, the Senior Hurling Manager, will retain their positions for the upcoming season.

Joyce Completes Year One of Three-Year Term, Shefflin to Extend His Tenure

Joyce has successfully completed the first year of his three-year term, which was agreed upon in 2022. On the other hand, Shefflin has completed two years of his three-year agreement. Interestingly, there are indications that Shefflin might extend his time as Galway’s Hurling Manager beyond the remaining year in his contract.

Evaluation of Backroom Teams

During this period, both Managers will be assessing and potentially reshaping their respective backroom teams.

Opportunity for New Managers in U17 and U20 Hurling & Football

Galway GAA is now accepting nominations and expressions of interest for the Galway Managers’ positions in U17 Hurling & Football and U20 Hurling & Football.

Deadline for Nominations

The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, August 11th, at 5pm. County Board is actively involved in identifying potential candidates for these managerial roles.

