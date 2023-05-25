Preview of the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League matches

Preview of the final day matches in the 2022/23 Premier League, if bookmakers like Betway are correct it looks like Everton will avoid relegation.
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Arsenal: Aiming for Record Wins
- Arsenal has won 25 league games this season, second only to their title-winning campaigns of 2001-02 and 2003-04.
- Arsenal has historically performed well on the final day, with a 70% win rate in their last match of the season.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers: Struggling Away
- Wolverhampton is winless in their last seven away league games, losing the last three by a wide margin.
Aston Villa vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
- Aston Villa: European Aspirations
- A victory for Villa will secure at least a Europa Conference League spot, their first European competition since 2010-11.
- Villa has a strong recent record against Brighton, winning their last three league encounters.
- Brighton and Hove Albion: Relying on Welbeck’s Form
- Brighton’s Danny Welbeck has been involved in five goals in his last four matchday 38 appearances, scoring in his last two games.
- Brighton will look to break their losing streak against Villa.
Brentford vs. Manchester City
- Brentford: Eyeing an Upset
- Brentford previously defeated Manchester City this season and aims to complete a league double over them.
- Manchester City: Haaland and De Bruyne’s Influence
- Erling Haaland has been instrumental for City, scoring five of their nine league goals in London.
- Kevin De Bruyne has an impressive record on the final day, being involved in nine goals in his last six appearances.
- City will be determined to avenge their earlier loss to Brentford.
Chelsea vs. Newcastle United
- Chelsea: Winless at Home
- Chelsea is winless in their last seven home games in all competitions, their longest such run since 1987-88.
- Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling are Chelsea’s top scorers at Stamford Bridge this season.
- Newcastle United: Trippier’s Creative Impact
- Kieran Trippier has created a record-breaking 110 chances in the league this season, the most by any Newcastle player since 2003-04.
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace: Eze’s Influential Season
- Eberechi Eze has been involved in 14 goals in 37 league games this season, more than any other Palace player.
- Palace has lost just one of their last nine home league matches and is unbeaten in four games since Roy Hodgson’s return.
- Nottingham Forest: Awoniyi’s Consistency
- Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in all seven league games he has found the net, putting Forest 1-0 ahead every time.
Everton vs. Bournemouth
- Everton: McNeil’s Goal-Scoring Record
- Dwight McNeil is Everton’s top league goal-scorer this season with seven goals, the lowest for a top scorer since 2001-02.
- Everton is winless in their last four home league games, conceding 10 goals in the process.
- Bournemouth: Safe from Relegation
- Despite conceding 70 goals, Bournemouth is safe from relegation and can finish as high as 13th.
Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Leeds United: Fight Against Relegation
- Leeds will face relegation if they fail to defeat Tottenham, marking their seventh top-flight relegation and their second from the league after 2003-04.
- Tottenham Hotspur: European Football at Stake
- A defeat for Tottenham would mean no European football for them next season, the first time since 2009-10.
- Harry Kane has been the leading goal scorer in the league, finding the net in 25 games this season.
Leicester City vs. West Ham United
- Leicester City: Battle to Avoid Relegation
- Leicester needs a win to avoid relegation from the top-flight, just seven years after their title triumph.
- James Maddison has been their key player, contributing the most goals and assists for the team this season.
- West Ham United: Bowen’s Impact
- Jarrod Bowen has been involved in five goals in his five league games against Leicester, displaying his effectiveness against them.
Manchester United vs. Fulham
- Manchester United: Dominance against Promoted Sides
- United has won all five of their league games against promoted teams this season and will look to continue their perfect record.
- Fulham is guaranteed their best top-half finish in the league since 2011-12.
- Fulham: Mitrovic’s Goal-Scoring Form
- Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 14 league goals this season, including three in his two games since returning from suspension.
Southampton vs. Liverpool
- Southampton: Seeking Redemption against Liverpool
- Southampton has lost 10 of their last 11 league games against Liverpool, with a solitary home win in January 2021.
- Liverpool: Salah’s Prolific Form
- Mohamed Salah has been in sensational form, involved in 17 goals in 14 league games since March, the most by any player in the competition during that period.
- Liverpool has won their last three away league games, improving their away form in the latter part of the season.
The final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season promises exciting battles, with teams fighting for European spots, battling relegation, and seeking to end their campaigns on a high note. Fans can anticipate thrilling encounters as the season concludes.