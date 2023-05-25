Preview of the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League matches

By
JoeNa Connacht
-

Loading

Preview  of the final day matches in the 2022/23 Premier League, if bookmakers like Betway are correct it looks like Everton will avoid relegation.

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Arsenal: Aiming for Record Wins
    • Arsenal has won 25 league games this season, second only to their title-winning campaigns of 2001-02 and 2003-04.
    • Arsenal has historically performed well on the final day, with a 70% win rate in their last match of the season.
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers: Struggling Away
    • Wolverhampton is winless in their last seven away league games, losing the last three by a wide margin.

Aston Villa vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

  • Aston Villa: European Aspirations
    • A victory for Villa will secure at least a Europa Conference League spot, their first European competition since 2010-11.
    • Villa has a strong recent record against Brighton, winning their last three league encounters.
  • Brighton and Hove Albion: Relying on Welbeck’s Form
    • Brighton’s Danny Welbeck has been involved in five goals in his last four matchday 38 appearances, scoring in his last two games.
    • Brighton will look to break their losing streak against Villa.

Brentford vs. Manchester City

  • Brentford: Eyeing an Upset
    • Brentford previously defeated Manchester City this season and aims to complete a league double over them.
  • Manchester City: Haaland and De Bruyne’s Influence
    • Erling Haaland has been instrumental for City, scoring five of their nine league goals in London.
    • Kevin De Bruyne has an impressive record on the final day, being involved in nine goals in his last six appearances.
    • City will be determined to avenge their earlier loss to Brentford.

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

  • Chelsea: Winless at Home
    • Chelsea is winless in their last seven home games in all competitions, their longest such run since 1987-88.
    • Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling are Chelsea’s top scorers at Stamford Bridge this season.
  • Newcastle United: Trippier’s Creative Impact
    • Kieran Trippier has created a record-breaking 110 chances in the league this season, the most by any Newcastle player since 2003-04.

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest

  • Crystal Palace: Eze’s Influential Season
    • Eberechi Eze has been involved in 14 goals in 37 league games this season, more than any other Palace player.
    • Palace has lost just one of their last nine home league matches and is unbeaten in four games since Roy Hodgson’s return.
  • Nottingham Forest: Awoniyi’s Consistency
    • Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in all seven league games he has found the net, putting Forest 1-0 ahead every time.

Everton vs. Bournemouth

  • Everton: McNeil’s Goal-Scoring Record
    • Dwight McNeil is Everton’s top league goal-scorer this season with seven goals, the lowest for a top scorer since 2001-02.
    • Everton is winless in their last four home league games, conceding 10 goals in the process.
  • Bournemouth: Safe from Relegation
    • Despite conceding 70 goals, Bournemouth is safe from relegation and can finish as high as 13th.

Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

  • Leeds United: Fight Against Relegation
    • Leeds will face relegation if they fail to defeat Tottenham, marking their seventh top-flight relegation and their second from the league after 2003-04.
  • Tottenham Hotspur: European Football at Stake
    • A defeat for Tottenham would mean no European football for them next season, the first time since 2009-10.
    • Harry Kane has been the leading goal scorer in the league, finding the net in 25 games this season.

Leicester City vs. West Ham United

  • Leicester City: Battle to Avoid Relegation
    • Leicester needs a win to avoid relegation from the top-flight, just seven years after their title triumph.
    • James Maddison has been their key player, contributing the most goals and assists for the team this season.
  • West Ham United: Bowen’s Impact
    • Jarrod Bowen has been involved in five goals in his five league games against Leicester, displaying his effectiveness against them.

Manchester United vs. Fulham

  • Manchester United: Dominance against Promoted Sides
    • United has won all five of their league games against promoted teams this season and will look to continue their perfect record.
    • Fulham is guaranteed their best top-half finish in the league since 2011-12.
  • Fulham: Mitrovic’s Goal-Scoring Form
    • Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 14 league goals this season, including three in his two games since returning from suspension.

Southampton vs. Liverpool

  • Southampton: Seeking Redemption against Liverpool
    • Southampton has lost 10 of their last 11 league games against Liverpool, with a solitary home win in January 2021.
  • Liverpool: Salah’s Prolific Form
    • Mohamed Salah has been in sensational form, involved in 17 goals in 14 league games since March, the most by any player in the competition during that period.
    • Liverpool has won their last three away league games, improving their away form in the latter part of the season.

The final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season promises exciting battles, with teams fighting for European spots, battling relegation, and seeking to end their campaigns on a high note. Fans can anticipate thrilling encounters as the season concludes.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here