Leinster Minor Football semi-final reviews – Dublin v Kildare Final

Leinster Minor Football Semi-Final Reviews

Dublin 6-15 Offaly 1-8: Dublin’s Dominance

Dublin showcased their attacking prowess in a dominant performance against Offaly. The game started strongly for Dublin, with Paddy Curry and Harry Curley scoring impressive goals. However, Offaly managed to respond with a goal from Cian Bracken, keeping themselves in the match. Despite enjoying possession, Offaly struggled to convert their chances, while Dublin continued to create high-quality opportunities. Lenny Cahill’s exceptional point-scoring ability was a standout feature of Dublin’s play. With contributions from players like Cillian Bourke, Cameron Egan, and Robert Carney, Dublin established a commanding lead by halftime.

A missed penalty by Offaly further dampened their hopes of a comeback, and Dublin went on to score more goals through Curley and Luke O’Boyle. Noah Byrne was once again on the goal scoring sheet and looks a real star of the championship for Dublin.

Shane Mullarkey’s impressive performance off the bench added to Dublin’s strength. The final scoreline of 6-15 to 1-8 reflected Dublin’s comprehensive victory.

Kildare 0-13 Meath 0-12: A Tight Battle

The clash between Kildare and Meath at Hawkfield was a closely contested affair. Meath’s Cian Commons and Kildare’s Joey Cunningham emerged as the standout performers, scoring 0-5 and 0-4 respectively. Commons played a crucial role in pushing Meath ahead early on with three points.

However, Kildare staged a strong comeback in the second and third quarters, relying on their defensive resilience and the accurate long-range kicking of goalkeeper Cathal Moore. Points from Cunningham, Donnchadh Kinch, and Evan Donnelly helped Kildare establish a narrow lead.

Meath made a late surge, closing the gap to just one point on two occasions, but Kildare managed to hold on until the final whistle, securing a hard-fought 0-13 to 0-12 victory.

Dublin vs. Kildare Final: A Repeat of Last Year’s Showdown

The stage is set for an exciting rematch in the Electric Ireland Leinster minor football final. Dublin and Kildare, the only unbeaten teams in the competition, emerged as the finalists in contrasting styles.

Dublin’s attacking prowess and ability to capitalize on mistakes were on full display in their comprehensive win over Offaly.

On the other hand, Kildare showcased their resilience and determination to secure a narrow victory against Meath. With both teams vying for the Leinster title once again, the final promises to be a thrilling encounter.

