RB Leipzig v Man City – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

Manchester City travel to Germany for their final UEFA Champions League group game of the season against a managerless RB Leipzig.
American Jesse Marsch was given his marching orders last week after failing to get his side going after starting at the club this summer.
Marsch leaves Leipzig without Champions League football in February and midtable in the Bundesliga, but there is a chance that they could attain UEFA Europa League football by achieving the same (or a better) result than Belgian champions Club Brugge.
Interim manager Achim Beierlorzer will take charge for his first match as the hunt for a successor to the American begins.
Manchester City are enjoying life under Pep Guardiola, as expected, and have already booked their ticket to the last 16.
A win against PSG last time out confirmed that the top spot in the group was theirs, and as they sit top in the Premier League at the moment, life could not be going any better for them.
Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will start Tuesday evening’s game after recovering from Covid-19 – became on against Watford in the 3-1 win at Vicarage Road at the weekend.
Gabriel Jesus, on the other hand, will not travel with the squad while Barcelona-linked Ferran Torres remains injured.
Five academy players will join the senior squad in Germany for the match.
Ilaix Moriba and Tyler Adams are available for selection against Manchester City but their RB Leipzig teammates Willi Orban, Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen, Marcel Halstenberg, Hugo Novoa and Marcelo Saracchi are all unavailable – Amadou Haidara is questionable.
Teams
RB Leipzig – Predicted (4-2-2-2): Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Gvardiol, Angelino; Kampl, Laimer; Forsberg, Nkunku; Silva, Brobbey.
Manchester City – Predicted (4-3-3): Steffen; Walker, Stones, Aké, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish.
Odds
RB Leipzig 5/2
Draw 14/5
Manchester City 9/10
Where To Watch
The match will be covered on BT Sport 2 from 5 pm with kick-off slated for 5:45 pm. LiveScore will also show the match.