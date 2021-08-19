Revealed: Premier League season ticket prices ranked

5 total views, 5 views today
The Premier League is finally back and it is time to find out which season tickets will give you the most bang for your buck
For those fans looking for the best price in terms of their Premier League season ticket, Compare.bet has come to help. There is a large range between the tickets with the cheapest costing £320 while the most expensive will set you back £2,545.
London appears to be an expensive place to live with Arsenal and Tottenham having the two most expensive seats with their cheapest tickets still costing at least seven days’ wages for the average person.
It seems that Manchester City is planning to fill out their shiny stadium this season by providing the second cheapest season ticket. On average newly-promoted Brentford are the most reasonably priced club with all of their season tickets costing between £419 and £509.
Both Liverpool and Manchester United rank just above the top half in most expensive tickets, which is expected for England’s two biggest clubs.
🚨 NEW: Liverpool are being forced to put an exclusion zone around the dugouts at Anfield – meaning 200 season ticket holders will be moved to other parts of the stadium for the foreseeable future. #awlive [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/PJv6FN02Yp
— Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 18, 2021
Each team’s most expensive season ticket:
1 – Arsenal – £2,545
2 – Tottenham – £2,233
3 – Manchester City – £1,410
4 – West Ham United – £1,200
5 – Southampton – £1,149
6 – Leicester – £1,065
7 – Manchester United – £950
8 – Chelsea – £940
9 – Liverpool – £869
10 – Newcastle United – £811
11 – Crystal Palace – £810
12 – Brighton and Hove Albion – £770
13 – Leeds United – £710
14 – Aston Villa – £684
15 – Burnley – £650
16 – Wolves – £628
17 – Norwich City – £569.50
18 – Watford – £567
19 – Everton – £565
20 – Brentford – £509
(2) Brentford's stadium is just about perfect. Not an inch of space wasted; square, compact, but not cramped. A delight.#PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/ydiTetsXJl
— KitblissNZ ⚽👕 (@KitblissNZ) August 13, 2021
Each team’s cheapest season ticket:
1 – West Ham – £320
2 – Manchester City – £325
3 – Leeds United – £349
4 – Leicester City – £365
5 – Aston Villa – £370
6 – Burnley – £390
7 – Southampton – £399
8 – Newcastle United – £417
9 – Brentford – £419
10 – Everton – £420
11 – Crystal Palace – £435
12 – Watford – £496
13 – Norwich City – £499
14 – Manchester United – £532
15 – Brighton – £545
16 – Wolves – £549
17 – Chelsea – £595
18 – Liverpool – £685
19 – Tottenham – £807
20 – Arsenal – £891
6 years ago today at the Emirates Stadium #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Yc5hQw7rJQ
— Andy (@Murzinho21) August 17, 2021