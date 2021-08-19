Revealed: Premier League season ticket prices ranked

The Premier League is finally back and it is time to find out which season tickets will give you the most bang for your buck

For those fans looking for the best price in terms of their Premier League season ticket, Compare.bet has come to help. There is a large range between the tickets with the cheapest costing £320 while the most expensive will set you back £2,545.

London appears to be an expensive place to live with Arsenal and Tottenham having the two most expensive seats with their cheapest tickets still costing at least seven days’ wages for the average person.

It seems that Manchester City is planning to fill out their shiny stadium this season by providing the second cheapest season ticket. On average newly-promoted Brentford are the most reasonably priced club with all of their season tickets costing between £419 and £509.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United rank just above the top half in most expensive tickets, which is expected for England’s two biggest clubs.

Each team’s most expensive season ticket:

1 – Arsenal – £2,545

2 – Tottenham – £2,233

3 – Manchester City – £1,410

4 – West Ham United – £1,200

5 – Southampton – £1,149

6 – Leicester – £1,065

7 – Manchester United – £950

8 – Chelsea – £940

9 – Liverpool – £869

10 – Newcastle United – £811

11 – Crystal Palace – £810

12 – Brighton and Hove Albion – £770

13 – Leeds United – £710

14 – Aston Villa – £684

15 – Burnley – £650

16 – Wolves – £628

17 – Norwich City – £569.50

18 – Watford – £567

19 – Everton – £565

20 – Brentford – £509

Each team’s cheapest season ticket:

1 – West Ham – £320

2 – Manchester City – £325

3 – Leeds United – £349

4 – Leicester City – £365

5 – Aston Villa – £370

6 – Burnley – £390

7 – Southampton – £399

8 – Newcastle United – £417

9 – Brentford – £419

10 – Everton – £420

11 – Crystal Palace – £435

12 – Watford – £496

13 – Norwich City – £499

14 – Manchester United – £532

15 – Brighton – £545

16 – Wolves – £549

17 – Chelsea – £595

18 – Liverpool – £685

19 – Tottenham – £807

20 – Arsenal – £891

