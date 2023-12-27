HomeNewsCaldwell Potter and Dinoblue claim Leopardstown Grade 1s
NewsRacingRacing irish

Caldwell Potter and Dinoblue claim Leopardstown Grade 1s

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
0
Caldwell Potter and Jack Kennedy win Grade 1 The Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Caldwell Potter (6/1) gave Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy a win in the Paddy Power Future Champions Hurdle at Leopardstown on day 2 of the Christmas Festival.

In a field of nine runners, the Caldwell Construction Ltd.-owned son of Martaline was a six and a half length winner over Gigginstown House Stud’s Predators Gold (Patrick and Willie Mullins), while Down Memory Lane (Mr Derek O’Connor/Gordon Elliott) came home in third, 38 lengths behind the runner-up, with only five of the nine starters completing the 2 mile contest in very testing conditions.

1-2-3 for McManus and Mullins

Owner J.P. McManus had a 1-2-3 in the Grade 1 The Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase over 2 miles 1 furlong as Dinoblue (9/4) defeated Gentleman De Mee (11/2) by seven and a half lengths, with Saint Roi (16/1) another 39 lengths back in third.

In the five-runner field, the only three finishers all carried the colours of the Limerick-born J.P. McManus, all coming from from the stable of champion National Hunt trainer, Willie Mullins.

The race favourite, Captain Guinness (6/4), from the Henry de Bromhead yard, pulled up, while the other runner Dysart Dynamo – also from the Willie Mullins yard – fell.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Barry Connell’s “horse of a lifetime” wins beginners’ chase at Leopardstown
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv