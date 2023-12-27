Caldwell Potter and Dinoblue claim Leopardstown Grade 1s

Caldwell Potter (6/1) gave Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy a win in the Paddy Power Future Champions Hurdle at Leopardstown on day 2 of the Christmas Festival.

💪 Cracking performance Relentless from Caldwell Potter who emulates his late brother Mighty Potter with glory in the G1 Future Champions Novice Hurdle@LeopardstownRC | @gelliott_racing | @jackkennedy15 pic.twitter.com/JsVvHL8LXo — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 27, 2023

In a field of nine runners, the Caldwell Construction Ltd.-owned son of Martaline was a six and a half length winner over Gigginstown House Stud’s Predators Gold (Patrick and Willie Mullins), while Down Memory Lane (Mr Derek O’Connor/Gordon Elliott) came home in third, 38 lengths behind the runner-up, with only five of the nine starters completing the 2 mile contest in very testing conditions.

Gordon Elliott pays tribute to Caldwell Potter and Jack Kennedy after their success at Leopardstown. pic.twitter.com/6fcS4CnfNi — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 27, 2023

1-2-3 for McManus and Mullins

Owner J.P. McManus had a 1-2-3 in the Grade 1 The Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase over 2 miles 1 furlong as Dinoblue (9/4) defeated Gentleman De Mee (11/2) by seven and a half lengths, with Saint Roi (16/1) another 39 lengths back in third.

🟢🟡 A dramatic renewal of the G1 Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase as Dinoblue leads home a JP McManus & @williemullinsnh 1-2-3 at @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/xJ2eYieavB — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 27, 2023

In the five-runner field, the only three finishers all carried the colours of the Limerick-born J.P. McManus, all coming from from the stable of champion National Hunt trainer, Willie Mullins.

The race favourite, Captain Guinness (6/4), from the Henry de Bromhead yard, pulled up, while the other runner Dysart Dynamo – also from the Willie Mullins yard – fell.

