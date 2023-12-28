In the lead-up to the GAA league, the Dioralyte O’Byrne Cup emerges as a precursor to the main event, offering a taste of football’s strategy for the season ahead.

Set to unfold on Saturday, January 6th, the quarter-finals line up a series of engaging matchups featuring teams like Wexford, Wicklow, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, and Dublin.

This preseason spectacle, while not the main league, sets the stage for a spirited display of talent and tactics. With the semi-finals on January 13th and the final showdown on January 20th, this tournament serves as a vibrant preamble to the upcoming season, giving a glimpse of what’s to come in the football calendar ahead.

Tuesday 2 January

O’Byrne Cup round 1

Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm

Wednesday, January 3

Saturday, January 6

– **Quarter-finals:**

– **Wexford or Wicklow v Carlow or Kildare** – Chadwicks Wexford Park or Aughrim, 1.30pm

– **Laois or Offaly v Dublin** – Laois Hire O’Moore Park or Glenisk O’Connor Park, 1.30pm

– **Longford v Westmeath** – Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 1.30pm

– **Meath v Louth** – Ashbourne, 7pm

Saturday, January 13

– **Semi-finals:**

– **Laois or Offaly or Dublin v Wexford or Wicklow or Carlow or Kildare** – TBC

– **Meath or Louth v Longford or Westmeath** – Pairc Tailteann or Ardee, TBC

Saturday, January 20

– **Final:** O’Byrne Cup final – Venue and time to be confirmed

