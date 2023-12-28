In the lead-up to the GAA league, the Dioralyte O’Byrne Cup emerges as a precursor to the main event, offering a taste of football’s strategy for the season ahead.
Live scores from O’Byrne Cup on Irishscores.com
Set to unfold on Saturday, January 6th, the quarter-finals line up a series of engaging matchups featuring teams like Wexford, Wicklow, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, and Dublin.
This preseason spectacle, while not the main league, sets the stage for a spirited display of talent and tactics. With the semi-finals on January 13th and the final showdown on January 20th, this tournament serves as a vibrant preamble to the upcoming season, giving a glimpse of what’s to come in the football calendar ahead.
Tuesday 2 January
O’Byrne Cup round 1
Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm
Absolutely! Here are the O’Byrne Cup fixtures for Round 1:
Wednesday, January 3
– **Wexford v Wicklow** – Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm
– **Carlow v Kildare** – Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm
– **Laois v Offaly** – Portarlington, 7.30pm
Saturday, January 6
– **Quarter-finals:**
– **Wexford or Wicklow v Carlow or Kildare** – Chadwicks Wexford Park or Aughrim, 1.30pm
– **Laois or Offaly v Dublin** – Laois Hire O’Moore Park or Glenisk O’Connor Park, 1.30pm
– **Longford v Westmeath** – Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 1.30pm
– **Meath v Louth** – Ashbourne, 7pm
Saturday, January 13
– **Semi-finals:**
– **Laois or Offaly or Dublin v Wexford or Wicklow or Carlow or Kildare** – TBC
– **Meath or Louth v Longford or Westmeath** – Pairc Tailteann or Ardee, TBC
Saturday, January 20
– **Final:** O’Byrne Cup final – Venue and time to be confirmed