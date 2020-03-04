During this morning press conference talked about Wayne Rooney and gave an injury update on Paul Pogba.

Speaking about former Manchester United striker and team-mate Wayne Rooney, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, joked: “Wazza (Rooney) gave absolutely everything for this club [Man Utd] and every goal he scores against us will be chalked off his goal tally!

“He is a threat – set plays in and around the box and Wayne will show what he can do,” United manager Solskjaer added.

“He wants to prove there is still fight in an old dog!

“We have got to be on our toes and not give him any space in the box or in midfield.”

Paul Pogba injury update

“Paul’s still working with the physios outside,” says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on midfielder Paul Pogba’s injury rehab porgress.

“He won’t be training with the first-team until next week, so then let’s see how long that will take. But he’ll need some time to train, to get his call it football fitness back.”