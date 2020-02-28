La Liga side Valencia FC have released a statement cancelling “all meetings or public gatherings in enclosed spaces that present risk to players, coaching staff and club staff,” after the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.

In the statement they added: “Any non-sports public activity with members of the first team will be cancelled until further notice, including the coach’s press conference prior to the La Liga match, as well as all the pre and post-match appearances scheduled for Saturday’s game at Mestalla.”

The club has also advised supporters and employees, who travelled to Italy for their Champions League game at Atalanta on 19 February, on a range of hygiene measures.

The virus is going to lead to huge disruption and we have done a list of Irish sporting events affected by Covid-19