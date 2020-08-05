Women’s Under-17 National League start Saturday, August 15th

The 2020 Women’s Under-17 National League season will kick off on Saturday, 15th August, and run through to the final on the week ending November 29th.

Split across three groups, 15 clubs will be involved including newcomers Bray Wanderers, Carlow-Kilkenny and Shamrock Rovers.

The top two sides in each group, as well as the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the knock-out stages which will start on the week ending 15th November.

In Group 1, Sligo Rovers and Peamount United will meet on the opening weekend, with Shamrock Rovers playing Athlone Town.

Reigning champions Galway WFC begin their campaign at home to Bohemians in Group 2, while Carlow-Kilkenny will take on Treaty United.

In Group 3, Shelbourne will host Cork City, while Wexford Youths entertain Greystones United.

