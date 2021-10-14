Southampton v Leeds – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

1,039 total views, 1,039 views today
Now with one win under their belt, Leeds will want to open their gap on the relegation zone as they face Southampton this weekend
Southampton v Leeds will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday 16th October in St. Mary’s Stadium. David Coote will take charge of this round-eight tie.
Southampton is a club on the verge of trouble, although they surprised some in the early games, they are still without a win. Problems have been getting worse with their captain James Ward-Prowse now suspended for three games due to a red-card challenge on Jorginho against Chelsea.
Manager Ralph Hasenhutl will need to reinvigorate his squad or their two-game losing streak will grow.
This international break has brought good and bad news to the white side of Yorkshire. Days after their first win of the season, the squad was split up with some players flying to other ends of the world.
A few Leeds talents have shown their quality with winger Raphinha exciting for the Samba squad but leader Kalvin Phillips also picking up an injury while in England training.
This fixture has been evenly contested in the last ten years. In the last ten years, Leeds has won three of the five games while Southampton has won two. Last year, the Whites stole the show winning both matches 2-0 and 3-0.
Southampton v Leeds Probable Starting Teams
Southampton
Formation
4-4-2
Probable Starting 11
McCarthy (GK), Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Livramento, Redmond, Romeu, Diallo, Walcott, Armstrong, Elyounoussi.
Injuries / Suspensions
Broja (Personal reasons), Adams (Muscle injury), Stephens (Knee), Smallbone (Crucriate ligament), Ward-Prowse (Suspended)
Leeds United
Formation
4-1-4-1
Probable Starting 11
Meslier (GK), Firpo, Cooper, Llorente, Shackleton, Dallas, James, Klich, Roberts, Raphinha, Rodrigo.
Injuries / Suspensions
Forshaw (Hamstring), Summerville (Illness), Phillips (Knock), Ayling (Ankle), Bamford (Ankle), Koch (Groin)
Southampton v Leeds Betting
Southampton: 13/10
Draw: 12/5
Leeds United: 15/8
Score Prediction
Southampton has the home advantage but the absence of their star player could be costly. Both clubs will hope that the international break may have caused a minor reset in their teams and form.
Expect this game to end 2-1 to the away side, Leeds.
