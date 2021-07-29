1 total views, 1 views today

Who are the ten most expensive signings in Premier League History?

With the recent signing of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United after a lengthy transfer saga lasting more than 16 months, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally got the winger his side has needed.

Since United appointed Solskjaer in 2018, he has made some inspired arrivals that have cost a fortune.

Sancho’s arrival from Borussia Dortmund has increased the overall expenditure of the most lucrative signings in Premier League history.

As it stands Manchester United have the most signings in the top ten, with five.

Chelsea is in second with two big-name signings, both of which were made in the past 3 years.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City all make up the rest of the top ten with one signing a piece.

Making the overall expenditure of the ten most expensive signings in Premier League history reach £740 million.

But who makes up the current top ten? Who has cost the most in English top-flight history with Sancho now making the list?

10. Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid to Manchester United in 2014) – £67 million

The Argentinian winger was coming off a sensational 2013/2014 season for Los Blancos, contributing to 36 goals in 53 appearances.

He made the world take notice of his talent in the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid, putting in a man of the match performance which saw him lift his first Champions League title.

Louis Van Gaal signed the winger in the summer of that season, and he immediately hit the ground running.

Contributing to 7 goals in 10 games, and scoring a wonder goal against Leicester.

After injuries, he never seemed to adapt to the league itself and immediately left for PSG after one season. Only making 27 appearances for United.

9. Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburg to Manchester City in 2015) – £68 million

After leaving Chelsea under manager Jose Mourinho, De Bruyne left for German outfit Wolfsburg at the age of 24.

His best season is the 2014/2015 one, scoring 16 goals and assisting 28 in 51 games made Man City jump at the chance to bring him back to England.

Since his arrival, he has become the best midfielder in world football. Winning 3 Premier League titles, 1 FA Cup and 5 League Cups.

Along with these trophies, he has been named as Manchester City’s Player of the Season (3 times), FIFA FIFPro World 11 (1 time), UEFA Team of the Year (3 times), ESM Team of the Year (3 times), PFA Premier League Team of the Year (3 times), Premier League Playmaker of the Season (2 times), Premier League Player of the season in 2019/2020 as well as picking up the PFA Players’ Player of the Year (2 times).

Making him on the most expensive midfield signings in Premier League history, bit one worth the price tag.

8. Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea in 2018) – £72 million

In the summer of 2018, Chelsea lost goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid in the final few days of the transfer window.

August 18th, saw Chelsea sign the young keeper for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper, beating out Liverpool’s then world-record fee for Alisson.

Signing the 24-year-old keeper for £72 million who was an unknown and on a 7-year contract was risky for the London club.

His first season was a mixed one. Performance-wise he performed adequately, keeping 23 clean sheets and making some good saves.

Winning the Europa League, but causing controversy in the League Cup Final against Manchester City. Refusing to be substituted by then manager Maurizio Sarri before a penalty-shoot out.

He suffered to gain form during his second season under Frank Lampard and was dropped for the remainder of the season.

Now playing second fiddle to Édouard Mendy, he has been rumoured to be leaving Chelsea, with a return back to Spain the most likely destination.

7. Nicolas Pépé (LOSC Lille to Arsenal in 2019) – £72 million

Under Unai Emery, Arsenal was looking for a marquee signing. Having failed with a summer-long attempt to lure Wilfred Zaha to the Emirates. They turned their attention to France.

Winger Nicolas Pépé arrived in London in the summer of 2019, with massive hype. Contributing to 35 goals in 41 assists in his final season with Lille.

His first season with Arsenal was respectable, with 18 goals and assists in 42 games, and winning the FA Cup.

Coming under criticism for his performances since his arrival, with some lacklustre games making fans and pundits call him ”overrated”

However, he fared slightly better statistically in his second season, getting 21 goals and assists in 47 games, impressing towards the end of the season.

6. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen to Chelsea in 2020) – £72 million

Chelsea’s incredible transfer haul in the 2020 summer transfer window saw the London club spend up to £225 million on 5 high calibre players.

With German ”generational talent” Kai Havertz topping off a great window.

The 21-year-old midfielder took time to adapt under Frank Lampard, after a solid performance away to Burnley, he tested positive for Coronavirus and suffered from ”long Covid” for many months.

Contributing to 18 goals all season, playing very well towards the end of last season under Thomas Tuchel, playing as a false 9.

Scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final and putting in a star performance.

5. Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool in 2018) – £75 million

Liverpool made a statement of intent in the January transfer window, signing centre-back Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton.

Becoming one of the most expensive defensive signings in Premier League history.

The previous transfer window saw Liverpool having to end their interest after reportedly ”tapping up” the player.

They ultimately signed him for a then world-record fee and has become the best centre-back in world football.

Winning the Champions League and Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years while putting in colossus performances.

Missing the whole of last season through injury saw Liverpool fall off massively. He will return for the upcoming season with Ibrahima Konate by his side.

4. Romelu Lukaku (Everton to Manchester United in 2017) – £75 million

Then Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho made a statement with the signing of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

Beating Chelsea to his signature in the summer of 2017 was a big coup for the club and in his first season, he contributed to 36 goals in 51 appearances.

In the 2018/2019 season, his numbers and performances dwindled under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, being played out of position ultimately saw him depart to Italy.

Inter Milan under Antonio Conte transformed Lukaku’s game, notching up 80 goal contributions in 95 games. Winning his first league title in the process.

3. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United in 2021) – £76 million

One of the most drawn-out transfer saga’s of recent history has seen Manchester United fill in the gap they have needed to fill for many years.

Capturing one of the world’s most talented young players will make them title challengers going forward.

Leaving Manchester City under Pep Guardiola for more game time saw him leave for German outfit Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Notching up 121 goal contributions in 146 games, all in the space of 4 years is remarkable for a 21-year-old.

His arrival in England will be one to look out for, being touted as the next Man United number 7 will be a daunting task, but given his talent and age, he will go on to do big things.

2. Harry Maguire (Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019) – £80 million

The much-maligned English centre-back has come under criticism for his performances since his world-record fee for a defender in the summer of 2019.

Solidly performing for Leicester, saw United gain interest, finally agreeing to their wanted £80 million fees after months of talks.

A standout for England during their European Championship campaign, the United captain is now highly respected as a competent defender.

1. Paul Pogba (Juventus to Manchester United in 2016) – £90 million

The French midfielder left Man United under Sir Alex Ferguson as a youth team player, making his name in Serie A with Juventus made him one of the best midfielders in the world at the age of 23.

United pounced at the opportunity to re-sign the midfielder with a record £90 million in fees in the summer of 2016.

Never fully performing the best to his ability in a United shirt.

Pogba has been a figure of ridicule for many outside influences, with his dancing, ghosting of games and use of social media has made him a controversial figure.

His international performances have seen him win a World Cup in 2018 and he is now reported to be leaving Manchester United after rejecting to sign a new deal.

