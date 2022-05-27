1,442 total views, 362 views today

Top Confirmed Football Transfer Deals in 2022

When it comes to transfer deals in football, it can either be heartwarming or heartbreaking. But during the transfer window opening, some clubs use it to make money, while others use it to strengthen their playing strategy.

After all, every club manager, coach and even the players have their eyes on the cup. To achieve this, clubs bargain a transfer deal with another club to acquire players. Whether the club will accept an offer or not depends on the value they place on the player as well as how juicy the offer is. The focus of this article is to highlight the top confirmed transfer deals this year.

Luis Diaz

Columbia professional footballer Luis Diaz has signed a five and a half year contract with Liverpool FC at Anfield. The highly-rated Columbia player, Diaz who completed a deal from FC Porto for a fee of £49 million ($67 million), will improve the already solid frontline of Liverpool. During his time at FC Porto, he played a total of two and a half sessions. He also made 125 appearances and scored 41 goals for FC Porto. Wearing a No. 23 shirt, Diaz plays as a forward and midfielder.

Bruno Guimarães

Bruno Guimarães, the 24-year old Brazilian soccer player who plays as a defensive midfielder has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Newcastle United. He was signed by his former club Olympique Lyonnais for a fee of £33 million ($44 million). At this price, it makes Bruno the second most expensive player in the club’s history. Bruno is perhaps the biggest and most talented midfielder in the market with the Olympic gold award up his sleeve.

Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus have agreed to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina for £62.8 million ($85 million). Dusan is said to receive a gross salary of $7.8 million $35.3 per season and a total of during his contract. The 22-year old highly-rated Serbian player has been a target for Tottenham and Arsenal. However, Juve beat them to it and signed a four and a half year deal with him. Dusan will be wearing the No 7 shirt for the Serie A side.

Hwang Hee-Chan

Wolves are set to sign a permanent deal for £14 million ($18.9 million) with South Korea player Hwang Hee-Chan when his loan from RB Leipzig expires at the end of his season. The 26-year old forward player has scored four goals in 14 Premier League appearances since his arrival at Molineux. Hwang is currently five months into a season loan at Molineux. Now, Wolves has activated a clause that makes Hwang move from RB Leipzig later on the 1st of July 2022, until 2026.

Martin Boyle

Hibernian has agreed to sign forward player Martin Boyle to Al-Faisaly after the third bid of around £2.5 million ($3.4 million) plus add-ons. The bid to sign Martin started at $672,000 by the Saudi Arabian club in December, which was turned down. For the second bid, it was increased to $2.6 million, which was also turned down by Hibs until the final offer. Over the past 12 months, his impressive performance of Martin attracted interest from several clubs.

Lucas Digne

The Frenchman Lucas Digne is set to join Steven Gerrard’s rank as Aston Villa has completed a £25 million ($34 million) deal to sign him from Everton after several days of negotiation. Napoli, Newcastle, Chelsea, and West Ham were also interested in signing Lucas, but Aston Villa beat them to it. Lucas Digne signing with Aston Villa will be Steven Gerrard’s second signing as manager of Aston. After spending three and a half years in Everton, the 28-year old left-back has a total of 113 appearances and will bring such enthusiasm to Aston Villa.

Chris Wood

To strengthen Newcastle’s striking position, Eddie Howe has quickly replaced injured Callum Wilson with Chris Wood. This deal cost Newcastle a whopping £25 million ($33.6 million) to sign him from Burnley to Newcastle. In his two-and-a-half-year deal, Chis is set to come along with his dangerous attacking threats, and physicality and character like no other.

Kieran Trippier

Newcastle has signed a two and a half year contract for the England International footballer Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. This transfer deal cost Newcastle a £12 million ($16 million) plus add-on. The signing of Kieran to Newcastle is the first signing under the new Saudi owners of Newcastle. While many people have high expectations from the 31-year old Kieran, he is as well excited to take up the challenge and fight to keep Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Nathan Patterson

Nathan Patterson is also moving from Rangers to Everton after a transfer deal worth £16 million ($21.5 million) was signed. In the deal, the right-back player, Nathan Patterson, will be playing for Everton for five and a half years. This deal makes Nathan the second signing of Everton in the January transfer window.

Ferran Torres

After completing his move from Man City to Barcelona in his five-year deal, Ferran Torres is expected to return to Spain. Barcelona has signed a transfer deal worth a £46.3 million ($61.8 million) initial deposit plus a further £8.4 million ($11.2 million) in add-ons for Ferran. Spain forward player, Ferran, will be playing with Barcelona on a five-year deal. The club has also set its buyout clause of $1.12 billion.

In conclusion, this list does not include the names of every confirmed transfer deal of players in 2022, but it includes the most prominent ones. Take note that not all players are the same. Some players are priced higher than others because of their value.

