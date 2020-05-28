Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The London Independent newspaper is reporting that the Premier League may resume on Wednesday, 17th June with possibly two games being played.

It is believed the 20 Premier League clubs have agreed to a full return to action on Saturday, 20th June, with a number of games being played in advance of that date.

The BBC is reporting that Premier League second-placed Manchester City v Arsenal, and Aston Villa v Sheffield United, are the two games likely to take place earlier that week.

It has been confirmed that Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week for coronavirus, with the capacity increased from 50 to 60 tests per club for the fourth round of testing, with any player or staff member who tests positive having to self-isolate for a period of seven days.

Liverpool, bidding to win a first league title in three decades, were 25 points clear at the top of the table when the Premier League was suspended on 13th March.