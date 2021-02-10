Young players who have stagnated this season | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League has been a good place for young players to grow their talent. This season we have witnessed some wonder kids so far with the likes of; Emile Smith Rowe, James Justin, and Phil Foden These players have been involved in the first team squad; some of them have become regular starters up to this very day.

Even though that might be the case, this Premier League season has not been good to some young players. And we are going to share with you some of them.

Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United)

He seemed to be a hot prospect in English football after bagging eight goals for the English U-17 during their World Cup in 2017. In a very short space of time, Brewster became a star who was in the Liverpool development plans

However, things took a massive twist for him when he missed a penalty during the FA Community Shield against Arsenal. Liverpool decided to let her complete a move to Sheffield united that moment.

Reiss Nelson – Arsenal

Reiss Nelson has been a lad that has been at Arsenal since Arsene Wenger was at the realm. But ever since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal’s manager the young player got his own fair of gaming time, but unfortunately, he has failed to convince the new boss.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Smith Rowe have proven to be the players Mikel Arteta wants to be part of his team. Unfortunately, we cannot say the same for Reiss Nelson.Did you know most of real money casinos online players bet on players like Smith Rowe because he has been good,

As it stands, it seems like the young gunner has stagnated and a loan move is the only option that can make him play football now. However, he is not a bad player, and another option that Mikel might be thinking of is making him to be a squad player and monitor his progress.

