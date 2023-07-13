Result of Disciplinary Hearing – Johnny Sexton and Leinster Rugby

The result of the Disciplinary Hearing for Johnny Sexton and Leinster Rugby may not released today.

Hearing of Misconduct Complaints:

The Leinster Rugby and Johnny Sexton hearing started at 9:30am on Thursday and finished around 5pm, but it’s more than likely there will be no ruling released until next week.

If there is an update it will appear here

The Background

Following the intense Heineken Champions Cup final on May 20th, 2023, the Leinster Rugby player, Johnny Sexton, has found himself facing misconduct complaints. Additionally, Leinster Rugby as a whole is under scrutiny due to their alleged failure to exercise reasonable control over Mr Sexton.

EPCR’s Disciplinary Process

In adherence to EPCR regulations, the EPCR Disciplinary Officer conducted a meticulous investigation into Johnny Sexton’s post-match behavior towards the match officials. As a result, misconduct complaints were filed to be reviewed by an independent disciplinary panel.

The Independent Disciplinary Panel

The Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel has taken charge of the complaints. Christopher Quinlan KC (England) has been appointed as the Chair, accompanied by Adam Casselden SC (Australia) and Marcello D’Orey (Portugal), forming the independent Disciplinary Committee. Their task is to assess the alleged misconduct and determine if any wrongdoing occurred.

Video Conference Hearing

To ensure a fair and efficient process, the hearing will be conducted via video conference. This allows the involved parties to present their cases and offer insights, even in the absence of an in-person setting.

Stay updated for further developments regarding the misconduct complaints against Johnny Sexton and Leinster Rugby arising from the Heineken Champions Cup final.

