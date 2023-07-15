Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Dublin v Monaghan in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/J0eHsRzpdH — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 15, 2023

Video highlights – Dublin into All-Ireland final after result against Monaghan.



Dublin’s Late Surge Secures All-Ireland Final Berth

In a tightly contested match at Croke Park, Dublin demonstrated exceptional timing as they overcame Monaghan to advance to their first All-Ireland senior football championship final in three years.

Dublin’s Strong Finish Turns the Tide

After a closely fought battle that saw both teams matched for the majority of the game, Dublin shifted gears in the final quarter of an hour, outscoring Monaghan by 1-5 to 0-1. Their impressive surge led them to a 1-17 to 0-13 victory.

Monaghan’s Spirited Effort Falls Short

Despite the final scoreline not fully reflecting their efforts, Vinny Corey’s Monaghan put up a spirited display, particularly in the first half. Cormac Costello’s late free gave Dublin a narrow 0-8 to 0-7 lead at halftime, despite Monaghan arguably being the better team during this period.

Dublin’s Struggle to Establish a Significant Lead

Similar to their previous encounter with Mayo, Dublin faced challenges in pulling away from their opponents after the halftime break. Monaghan’s Conor McManus delivered crucial points, and with just over 10 minutes remaining, the semi-final clash was tied at 12 points each.

Dublin Finds Another Gear in the Closing Moments

However, during this critical phase, Dessie Farrell’s Dublin team elevated their performance. Key players such as Brian Fenton, Paul Mannion, and substitute Jack McCaffrey made vital contributions with well-taken points. Additionally, Dean Rock, entering the game as a substitute, made a significant impact, scoring 1-1, including a late close-range goal in injury time to effectively seal the victory.

By utilizing their experience and stepping up in the crucial moments, Dublin secured a hard-fought win over Monaghan, securing their place in the All-Ireland final.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com