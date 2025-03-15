Starman Favourite to Lead First Season Flat Sires in 2025 (UK & Ireland)

Starman Heads the Market

As the 2025 flat racing season approaches, attention turns to the freshman sires with their first crop of runners. Bookmakers have released odds for the Leading First Season Flat Sire in the UK & Ireland, and Starman is the clear favourite at 1/3.

Starman won the Group 1 July Cup in 2021. He has proven popular with breeders due to his speed and consistency. His offspring are expected to be fast, early types suited to two-year-old races. That gives him a strong chance of leading the table.

Supremacy Offers Value

Supremacy is the second favourite at 7/2. Trained by Clive Cox, he won the Middle Park Stakes in 2020. Like Starman, he was a top sprinter. His progeny may also hit the ground running in early-season sprints.

Potential from St Mark’s Basilica

St Mark’s Basilica is available at 12/1. He was Europe’s Champion Two-Year-Old in 2020 and claimed two Classic wins in 2021. Although his runners may need time to mature, his class cannot be ignored.

Other Noteworthy Contenders

Space Blues (14/1) brings a mile pedigree and a Breeders’ Cup win to the table. He may produce types more suited to later-season success. Three sires sit at 16/1: Lope Y Fernandez, A’Ali, and Palace Pier.

Lope Y Fernandez has a strong pedigree and was competitive at the top level. A’Ali excelled as a two-year-old sprinter and should pass on his sharp speed. Palace Pier, a multiple Group 1 winner, may shine through later-developing types.

Conclusion

Starman is expected to dominate in 2025. However, early-season winners will be key, and surprises are possible. Punters and racing fans will be watching closely as the first runners emerge on tracks across the UK and Ireland.