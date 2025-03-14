HomeRacing irishCHELTENHAM FESTIVAL NEWS: WILLIE MULLINS REFLECTS ON HIS 10 FESTIVAL WINNERS IN...
Racing irish

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL NEWS: WILLIE MULLINS REFLECTS ON HIS 10 FESTIVAL WINNERS IN 2025

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0
Winning connections celebrate with Poniros after his shock 100/1 win in the Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL NEWS: WILLIE MULLINS REFLECTS ON HIS 10 FESTIVAL WINNERS IN 2025

Friday 14th March

Legendary Irish trainer Willie Mullins capped off another sensational Cheltenham Festival by matching his own record of 10 winners in a single meeting — a feat he previously achieved in 2022.

With this year’s results, Mullins has now trained a record-breaking 113 Cheltenham Festival winners and was crowned Leading Trainer for the 12th time — further cementing his place in Festival history.

Speaking after Gold Cup Day, Mullins reflected on a remarkable week for his stable:

“It has been a fantastic week. Anytime you have a winner at Cheltenham it is good, but to have more than one is brilliant.

We have been very lucky this week, so we are not complaining, as you don’t ever expect to have that many winners here.”

Mullins admitted he was concerned about peaking too early:

“For the last two weeks I was wishing the Festival was on the week before as the whole team was just so well in themselves. I was hoping they weren’t over the top by the time that we came here.

We have probably never done as little work in the final week before Cheltenham. They were just really well in themselves and we were waiting there for something to go wrong.”

The Festival veteran praised the rhythm and preparation that led to success:

“Most times you come into the Festival you wish you had another week to prepare your horses, but this year it just fell into place very well.

We’ve had four fantastic days here, and there were a couple of disappointments, but all the horses and jockeys have gone home safe and sound and will live to fight another day.”

Fairness remains a cornerstone of the Mullins operation:

“I always treat every owner the same. If a man who has a horse on a budget that is as good as, or better than the other horse, our stable jockey rides it.

A lot of our success is how we treat everyone the same. If a smaller man has a good horse, we’ll treat it as good as the biggest owners in the yard. Everyone gets a fair shot.”

He highlighted a pair of standout performances:

“I thought Kopek De Mee in the Supreme and Fact To File in the Ryanair were two brilliant winners.”

However, he acknowledged a few disappointments too:

“The obvious disappointments were State Man and Galopin Des Champs, but everywhere in between was where we are at.”

Mullins expressed gratitude for the remarkable team around him:

“It surprises me how we keep raising the bar. We are gobsmacked with the owners we have and the horses we have. We pinch ourselves every evening when you check all the horses.”

He also paid tribute to Paul Townend, who succeeded Ruby Walsh as stable jockey and this week claimed the Leading Jockey Award:

“Paul took over from Ruby and it has worked seamlessly. He has a different style of riding to Ruby, but he is getting huge success.

I’m so delighted that he has won the leading rider award here this week as he is a huge part of our team.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Cheltenham Festival 2025 – Leading Top Jockey, Trainer and Owner Standings
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie