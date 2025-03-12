HomeRacing irishCheltenham Festival 2025 - Leading Top Jockey, Trainer and Owner Standings
Cheltenham Festival 2025 – Leading Top Jockey, Trainer and Owner Standings

Marine Nationale, Seán Flanagan and owner/trainer Barry Connell return to the winner's enclosure after their Champion Chase success. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL NEWS: LEADING JOCKEYS, TRAINERS & OWNERS PLUS LATEST STANDINGS IN THE PRESTBURY CUP AT THE END OF STYLE WEDNESDAY

Leading Jockeys at The Cheltenham Festival 2025

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd
Paul Townend 2 1
Nico de Boinville 1 2
Sean Flanagan 1 1 2
Keith Donoghue 1 1 1
Harry Skelton 1 1 1
Danny Gilligan 1 1
Danny Mullins 1 1
Mark Walsh 1 1
Ben Jones 1
Sean O’Keeffe 1
Miss Jody Townend 1
Patrick Wadge 1
Lorcan Williams 1
Brendan Powell 2
Jack Kennedy 1 3
Miss Gina Andrews 1
Sean Bowen 1
Sam Twiston-Davies 1 1
Conor Stone-Walsh 1
Rachael Blackmore 2
Brian Hayes 1
Donagh Meyler 1

Leading Trainers at The Cheltenham Festival 2025

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd
Willie Mullins IRE 5 1 3
Gavin Cromwell IRE 1 2 3
Nicky Henderson 1 2
Dan Skelton 1 1 1
Barry Connell IRE 1 1
Cian Collins IRE 1
Rebecca Curtis 1
Joseph O’Brien 1
Lucinda Russell 1
Jeremy Scott 1
Gordon Elliott IRE 2 3
Joe Tizzard 2
Tom Ellis 1
John McConnell IRE 1
James Owen 1 1
Henry de Bromhead IRE 2
Tom Cooper IRE 1

The Prestbury Cup – Standings after Style Wednesday

  • Ireland: 9
  • UK: 5

Leading Owners at The Cheltenham Festival 2025

Owner 1st 2nd 3rd
JP McManus 2 2 1
Barry Connell 1 1
The Brizzle Boys 1
Countrywide Park Homes 1
Furze Bush Syndicate 1
Ian Gosden 1
Monabeg Investments 1
O’Connell Morgan Syndicate 1
Susannah Ricci 1
Slaneyville Syndicate 1
Top Man Racing Syndicate 1
Wymer & Russell 1
Edward Ware 1
Bective Stud 1 1
Gigginstown House Stud 1 1
The Gredley Family 1 1
Mrs JM Russell 1 1
Kenny Alexander 1
Sean Costine 1
Pippa Ellis 1
Darragh McDonagh 1
O’Reilly, MacLennan et al 1
John Romans & Nick Case 1
Susan & John Waterworth 1
Cheveley Park Stud 1
Chris Jones 1
Mrs H M Keaveney 1
Brendan Keogh 1
KTDA Racing 1
Declan Landy 1
Ciaran Mooney 1
Triple Lock Partnership 1
Garry Wilson 1

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Marine Nationale lands Champion Chase
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
