Connacht Unchanged in the Backs as Wilkins Names Strong Squad for Ospreys Test

Connacht have named their matchday 23 for Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship clash away to the Ospreys (kick-off 5.15pm), with just three changes from the side that overcame Benetton three weeks ago.

There is continuity across the backline, as head coach Pete Wilkins sticks with the same seven backs for the second consecutive league fixture — a rare show of consistency in selection that reflects growing cohesion in the attacking unit.

Josh Ioane and Caolin Blade continue as the half-back pairing, with Cathal Forde and Hugh Gavin retained in midfield. Shayne Bolton and Finn Treacy remain on the wings, while Piers O’Conor lines out at full-back once again.

Up front, Denis Buckley returns to the starting XV and is joined in the front row by Dave Heffernan and Jack Aungier. Captain Joe Joyce comes back into the engine room alongside Darragh Murray, while Josh Murphy joins Shamus Hurley-Langton and Paul Boyle in a physical and mobile back row.

There’s also a clear intent to match Ospreys physically, with a 6:2 forwards-to-backs split named on the bench. Sean Jansen, typically a back row option, takes the number 23 jersey, highlighting the tactical focus for this crucial away fixture.

Away Form Must Improve

Connacht’s only away win in the league since April 2024 came against the Scarlets back in early October. Since then, results on the road have been inconsistent — a trend that must change if the province are to stay in touch with the playoff places.

With a massive fixture against Cardiff to follow next week — set to be played at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar — Wilkins and his staff will be eager to carry momentum into the home stretch of the season.

A defeat in Swansea could force selection changes for the Connacht leg of that double-header, while a victory would put Connacht slightly back in the mix for a top-eight finish.

Connacht Matchday 23 vs Ospreys (Saturday, 5.15pm):

15. Piers O’Conor
14. Finn Treacy
13. Hugh Gavin
12. Cathal Forde
11. Shayne Bolton
10. Josh Ioane
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Jack Aungier
4. Joe Joyce (Captain)
5. Darragh Murray
6. Josh Murphy
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Peter Dooley
18. Sam Illo
19. Niall Murray
20. Cian Prendergast
21. Conor Oliver
22. Tom Farrell
23. Sean Jansen

