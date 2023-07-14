Saturday, July 15

TG4 Ladies All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Finals

Click here to buy tickets

Galway vs. Mayo; Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 1.30pm – Live on TG4

In a rematch of the thrilling TG4 Connacht Final, which Mayo claimed victory in at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Galway now have the advantage of playing at home in the All-Ireland quarter-final. They will aim to capitalize on this as they face their neighboring rivals.

Galway secured their spot in the quarter-finals with impressive wins against Cork and Tipperary, while Mayo triumphed over Laois and suffered a narrow loss to Armagh.

Galway maintains an unchanged lineup following their victory over Tipperary, whereas Mayo has made two alterations to the team that started in the loss against Armagh. Sarah Mulvihill and Tara Needham have been called into the starting lineup, replacing Saoirse Delaney and Shauna Howley, who will be on the bench.

Galway: K Connolly; K Geraghty, S Ní Loingsigh (capt.), A Ní Cheallaigh; A Molloy, N Ward, S Brennan; L Ward, H Noone; O Divilly, L Coen, L Noone; T Leonard, A Davoren, R Leonard.

Mayo: L Brennan; É Ronayne, C McManamon, S Lally; D Caldwell, C Needham, K Sullivan (capt.); A Geraghty, F McHale; M Cannon, S Cafferky, S Mulvihill; T Needham, D Doherty, S Walsh.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com