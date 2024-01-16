HomeRugbyRugby IrishWales star winger Louis Rees-Zammit to quit rugby
Wales star winger Louis Rees-Zammit to quit rugby

By JoeNa Connacht
Wales star winger Louis Rees-Zammit to quit rugby for shot at playing in the NFL

In a significant move, Gloucester Rugby has granted immediate release to Louis Rees-Zammit, allowing the 22-year-old winger to pursue his dream in the National Football League (NFL).

**Embracing the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP)**

Louis Rees-Zammit has accepted a coveted invitation to join the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP). This unique opportunity provides elite athletes worldwide with the chance to secure a spot on an NFL roster.

**Grateful Reflections: Gloucester Rugby’s Impact**

Expressing deep gratitude, Rees-Zammit acknowledges Gloucester Rugby’s pivotal role in shaping his career. From his early days at Hartpury College to earning Lions caps, the club has been instrumental in his professional development.

**A Journey Through Professional Development**

Reflecting on his growth as a player, Rees-Zammit highlights the support received from Gloucester Rugby. The journey from Hartpury College to representing Wales and the Lions has been a testament to the club’s influence.

**American Football Aspirations: A New Professional Chapter**

Rees-Zammit shares his vision of playing American football in the US, underscoring the rarity of such opportunities in a career. He believes that now is the right time to explore a new professional chapter.

**CEO’s Perspective: Alex Brown on the Departure**

Alex Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Gloucester Rugby, provides insights into the departure. While expressing sadness at seeing Rees-Zammit leave, Brown acknowledges the magnitude of the NFL opportunity and expresses pride in the club’s role in his development.

**Best Wishes from Gloucester Rugby**

Despite the sadness surrounding the departure, Gloucester Rugby extends its best wishes to Rees-Zammit. The club takes pride in contributing to the development of a player now poised for a new adventure.

**Departure to Florida: Commencement of the IPP Program**

Louis Rees-Zammit is set to leave the UK for Florida this week, marking the beginning of his journey through the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP). This move signifies a pivotal moment as he ventures into a new chapter of his professional career.

Previous article
Ireland U20 Rugby Squad for the 2024 Six Nations
