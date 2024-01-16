Ireland U20 Rugby Squad for the 2024 Six Nations

Head Coach Richie Murphy has announced the 31-man Ireland U20s squad for the 2024 U20 Six Nations, featuring four players from last year’s Grand Slam-winning campaign. Evan O’Connell, the Munster second row, will captain the team in their opening fixture against France on February 3.

O’Connell, along with second row partner Joe Hopes, back row Brian Gleeson, and centre Hugh Gavin, are part of the 2024 Championship squad, having contributed to last year’s success. Ireland begins their Championship in France before two consecutive home matches at Musgrave Park against Italy and Wales on February 9 and February 23, respectively.

The team faces England at The Recreation Ground in Bath on March 8, concluding the Championship against Scotland in Cork on March 15. The squad has prepared through camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre, including Challenge Matches over the Christmas period.

Coaching staff for the 2024 Championship includes Willie Faloon (Defence and Lineout), Aaron Dundon (Scrum and Contact Coach), and former Ireland international Ian Keatley as Backs Coach.

In a statement, Murphy expressed excitement about the young players representing Ireland in the Six Nations, emphasizing their work-rate and commitment. The team looks forward to the challenges ahead, with support anticipated at Musgrave Park in Cork.

PwC, in their nineteenth year sponsoring the Ireland U20 squad, expressed confidence in Ireland’s performance, highlighting the team’s dedication and teamwork. IRFU President Greg Barrett acknowledged the importance of the U20s program in Irish Rugby, appreciating PwC’s longstanding support.

The Ireland U20s squad includes forwards and backs, and tickets for home matches at Musgrave Park are available via Ticketmaster.ie. The team’s fixtures include matches against France, Italy, Wales, England, and Scotland throughout February and March.

Ireland U20s Squad:



Forwards (17):



Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Ben Howard (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

Henry Walker (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster)

Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (capt)

Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

Josh Stevens (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Backs (14):



Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Jake O’Riordan (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Rory Ellerby (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster)

Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Stephen Kiely (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

Ireland U20 Fixtures:



Saturday, 3 February : France v Ireland , Stade Maurice David, 9.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish time

: France v Ireland Stade Maurice David, local time/8.10pm Irish time Friday, 9 February : Ireland v Italy , Musgrave Park, 7.15pm

: Ireland v Italy Musgrave Park, Friday, 23 February : Ireland v Wales, Musgrave Park, 7.15pm

: Ireland v Wales, Musgrave Park, Friday, 8 March : England v Ireland , Recreation Ground, 7.15pm

: England v Ireland Recreation Ground, Friday, 15 March : Ireland v Scotland, Musgrave Park,

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com