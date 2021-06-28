Wimbledon: 2019 Champion Simona Halep Ruled Out

Wimbledon 2019 Women’s Singles champion Simona Halep has been ruled out of this year’s Championship due to a calf injury.

Halep injured her calf in May during an Italian Open matchup against Angelina Kerber and has not played since.

The world number three tennis player had previously missed the 2021 French Open through injury.

Therefore, Wimbledon will be the second major championship she has missed this year.

We will miss you this year, @Simona_Halep – come back stronger in 2022 💪#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 25, 2021

In her statement, the Romanian said that she had “gave it everything in order to be ready to play Wimbledon…..unfortunately [her] body didn’t cooperate and [she’ll] have to save that feeling for next year.”

Halep stated that the time on the sidelines has been hard for her and that missing two majors makes it even worse.

However, the two-time major winner hopes that the experience will make her even stronger than she was before.

No timeline was given for her return to the court.

She closed her statement thanking everyone at Wimbledon for their understanding and support.

The Full Statement:

“It is with great sadness that I’m announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered.

“I gave it everything I had in order to be ready to play Wimbledon and after having such special memories from two years ago, I was excited and honoured to step back on these beautiful courts as defending champion.

“Unfortunately, my body didn’t cooperate and I’ll have to save that feeling for next year.

“I can honestly say that I’m really down and upset about having to take this decision. This period has been difficult but to miss the last two majors has made it even more challenging mentally and physically.

“We will see what the future holds but I’m hoping it will make me a stronger person and athlete.

“Thank you to everyone at Wimbledon for your understanding and support.”

