Conor Murray new Lions captain

By
Tomas O
-
0
0

Conor Murray lions captain Conor Murray is the new lions captain, Welsh players Adam Beard and Josh Navidi are called up to replace captain Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here