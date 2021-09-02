EA announce FedEx Cup addition for PGA TOUR game

1 total views, 1 views today

Electronic Arts and PGA Tour announce authentic addition of FedEx Cup playoffs to EA Sports PGA Tour

This morning, Electronic Arts Inc. and the PGA TOUR announced upcoming enhancements and additions available at the launch of EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ via their long-term partnership.

This includes news that the full FedExCup will be returning to the game in a grand way through ultra-realistic additions of all three events and host courses.

There will also be new additions for career mode along with real-life golf data being integrated into the development of the game, which is launching in spring 2022.

“The PGA TOUR is excited that our fans will be able to experience the FedExCup Playoffs and ShotLink powered by CDW on EA SPORTS PGA TOUR,” said Len Brown, PGA TOUR Chief Legal Officer.

“EA SPORTS ensures an authentic and realistic experience as players accumulate points for their chance to compete in their own virtual FedExCup Playoffs.”

All three events that make up the FedExCup Playoffs in 2022 will be playable at launch in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR. Many host courses will be featured including the TPC Southwind in Memphis; Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware; and East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

PGA TOUR golfers will be authentically replicated in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR like never before with ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR’s proprietary real-time scoring system.

ShotLink offers revolutionary data capture technology from every golfer’s shot – measuring digital information from PGA TOUR players and comparing the data with fans playing the video game.

TrackMan measurement solution’s data is also being incorporated into the game to add an additional layer of authenticity by allowing EA’s game designers to perfect gameplay and numerous stats such as club tuning.

“Getting my first PGA TOUR win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational was a culmination of years of hard work and training, and it’s exciting to know that EA SPORTS PGA TOUR players can feel the same thrill that I did winning at TPC Southwind,” said Abraham Ancer.

“Getting the chance to compete against the best golfers in the world in the FedExCup is a dream experience, and it is incredibly exciting to know that EA SPORTS PGA TOUR players will get to feel the intensity of the tournament on all three authentic host courses.”

Last event of the season! Coming into the @playofffinale at No. 8️⃣#TeamAncer pic.twitter.com/Q2U6pKFQjV — Abraham Ancer (@Abraham_Ancer) September 1, 2021

True to the real-life PGA TOUR season, players will be able to earn FedEx Cup points throughout the in-game Career Mode for a chance to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Career mode will also see the return of the Korn Ferry Tour, adding another layer of depth to the game that will allow players to hone their skills before joining the PGA TOUR.

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is the exclusive home of all four of golf’s major championships: Masters Tournament, PGA Championship™, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open.

In addition to playing the major championships, golf fans can build a legendary career as they authentically compete at THE PLAYERS Championship while experiencing the unique atmosphere and venues of each tournament.

Players will also be able to compete at The Amundi Evian Championship, one of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour’s five major championships and will have the opportunity to play as several female athletes as well as create a female golfer of their own in the newly overhauled Create-A-Player feature.

