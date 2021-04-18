Leinster, Munster, Connacht & Ulster Minor Football Fixtures & Results from the 2021 Championship. Will we see Mayo v Galway & Kerry v Cork.
Connacht Quarter-Final 2021 – Mayo v Sligo
Connacht Semi-Finals 2021 – Mayo/Sligo v Leitrim, Roscommon v Galway
Munster Football quarter-finals: Kerry v Clare; Waterford v Limerick
Munster Football semi-finals: Tipperary v Kerry/Clare; Cork v Waterford/Limerick
Munster Hurling quarter-final: Clare v Waterford
Munster Hurling semi-finals: Limerick v Cork; Tipperary v Clare/Waterford
We will have the full fixtures for the league and championship around April 22nd, 2021