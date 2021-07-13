Olympics Schedule Sunday August 1st – Irish Athletes Timetable

tokyo 2020 olympics

Here is the Olympics schedule for all Irish athletes that are competing on Sunday, August 1st.

All times shown are Irish Standard Time.

Athletics (01:10-04:00, 11:00-13:55)

Women’s Steeplechase Round 1 – Michelle Finn, Eilish Flanagan

11:00

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals – Sarah Lavin

Men’s 800m Semifinals – Mark English

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals – Thomas Barr

Swimming (02:30-04:25)

Women’s 50m Freestyle Final – Daniele Hill

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final – Daniel Wiffen

Boxing (03:00-05:40, 09:00-11:40)

09:00

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Quarterfinals – Kurt Walker

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Semifinal – Aidan Walsh

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Semifinal – Emmet Brennan

Sailing (04:00-10:00)

Laser Radial Women Medal Race – Annalise Murphy

Badminton (05:00-08:00)

Men’s Singles Semifinals – Nhat Nguyen

