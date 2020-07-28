The 10th season of the Women’s National League will kick off on Saturday, 8th August with three games scheduled on the day, with a further game set for Sunday, 9th August.

The first series of games that weekend will begin Phase 1 of the competition, where each team will face each other. In Phase 2, there will be a split, with clubs divided into two sections and playing each other again.

Early October will see the FAI Women’s Cup begin at the quarter-final stage with each of the clubs attempting to make it to the Final on Sunday, 13th December.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has waived affiliation fees and will provide a participation grant in order to help clubs at this difficult time. Prizemoney will be spread equally among clubs with funds available to ensure all clubs will be able to upgrade their grounds to follow Covid-19 safety protocols.

The FAI will also provide a special Covid-19 Assistance Grant to all clubs that have suffered financial losses due to the pandemic.

LiveScores Now Available at LoveGAA.com