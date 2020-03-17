CEO Keith Pelley has confirmed that so far seven tournaments on the European Tour’s 2020 International Schedule have been postponed or cancelled. Due to the current ongoing uncertainty, the Tour is suspending ticket and hospitality sales for all 2020 European Tour promoted events until further notice.

Though this is a temporary measure Pelley feels it is proportionate in the current circumstances. If there are any changes to the status of any tournaments, the European Tour will communicate this to fans in due course.

Mr Pelley stated: “As important as golf is to all of us, public health and well-being is the absolute priority. That will remain the case as we continue to monitor this rapidly evolving global pandemic over the coming weeks, working with the World Health Organisation and each national Government and their public health agencies to ensure we have the latest advice to inform all our decision making.”