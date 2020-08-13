Munster academy player tests positive for Covid 19

It’s the major fear for all sporting organisations looking to get back playing and this afternoon Munster rugby have confirmed one of their academy squad has tested positive for Covid 19.

Munster Rugby have been assisting an Academy player within the wider training squad who has tested positive for Covid-19

As a precautionary measure the squad and Academy did not train today at the HPC and Thomond Park.

The individual immediately self-isolated on development of symptoms on Sunday.

The HSE have been contacted and the contact tracing process has commenced.

In taking all precautions Munster Rugby have immediately identified five academy players and one senior player as potential close contacts from social and household settings and the six players have already commenced self-isolating.

The province will await further guidance from the HSE in this regard.

The senior squad will return to the HPC on Monday to complete the third phase of the IRFU’s routine PCR testing and resume preparations for the Guinness PRO14 encounter against Leinster.

Test results will be released publicly in line with the process for phase one and two of these routine tests.

Munster Rugby Head of Medical, Dr Jamie Kearns, said: “The health and safety of our players and staff is the priority and that is why we are taking all precautions, going above and beyond, ensuring the safe resumption of training and rugby next week.

“The player involved has not been in the High Performance Centre this week and the HSE have confirmed that the training group are not considered as close contacts.

“The individual is continuing to be monitored medically and remains well.

“There are protocols and policies in place that everyone has been following, and we will continue to be vigilant in all our efforts as we move closer to the return of rugby on Saturday week.”

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com